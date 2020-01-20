Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$9.00.

1/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.44. 804,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,354. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

