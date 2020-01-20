Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 50,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 126,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,717.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,048. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.