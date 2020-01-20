Insider Buying: C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Stewart Gilliland bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,700 ($24,598.79).

Shares of CCR stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 372 ($4.89). 154,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.54. C&C Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCR shares. Barclays started coverage on C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the stock. Shore Capital lifted their price target on C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

