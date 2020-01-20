Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Receives $21.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

IFNNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS:IFNNF remained flat at $$23.64 during midday trading on Friday. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

