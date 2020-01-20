IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,411.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $29,411.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and OEX. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, OEX, Allbit, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Cashierest, HitBTC, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

