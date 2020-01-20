IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Shares Down 0.6%

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.26, approximately 50,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 30,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of IEC Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 43.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

About IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

