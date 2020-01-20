IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Shares Down 0.6%

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.26, approximately 50,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 30,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of IEC Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter.
About IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)
IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.
