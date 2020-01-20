IDEX Membership Trading Down 18.6% This Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $108.98 or 0.01250424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $217,956.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.82 or 0.05630117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128166 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

