Huobi Token Price Reaches $3.12 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00036014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi. Huobi Token has a market cap of $727.62 million and $141.32 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.13 or 0.05715537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,222,866 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

