Humanscape One Day Volume Hits $42,508.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $42,508.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.