Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €42.00 by Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.70 ($63.60).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting €43.69 ($50.80). 112,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.