Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €121.20 ($140.93) and last traded at €120.60 ($140.23), 133,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €117.00 ($136.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.43 ($156.31).

Get Hochtief alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €107.24.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.