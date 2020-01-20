Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71, approximately 702 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

