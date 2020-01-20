Helium Price Tops $0.0124 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Helium has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market cap of $150,841.00 and $1.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007504 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,522,763 coins and its circulating supply is 12,174,383 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

