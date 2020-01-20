Halo Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Halo Platform has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $30,269.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halo Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.03628410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Halo Platform Profile

Halo Platform’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,427,336,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,423,761,711 coins. Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform . The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform . The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halo Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

