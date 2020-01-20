GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWPH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 887,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,235. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.13. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,204.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

