Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) Shares Up 57.6%

Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO) traded up 57.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93, 670,340 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 595% from the average session volume of 96,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Granite Oil from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Oil Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Oil Company Profile (TSE:GXO)

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

