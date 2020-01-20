Gossipcoin (GOSS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $13,790.00 and $2.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,831,659 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.