GoByte Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,600.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. GoByte has a market cap of $360,914.00 and $8,600.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,750,759 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

