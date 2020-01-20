Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.62, 406,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 368,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.