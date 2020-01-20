Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.22, approximately 1,110 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

