Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.66, 10,779 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 11,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

