Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.38, approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

