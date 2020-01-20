Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66, approximately 1,208 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.