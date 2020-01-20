Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.93

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01), with a volume of 75358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.15. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million and a PE ratio of -12,440.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 7.39.

About Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC builds and sells houses and apartments in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. It also offers construction and asset advisory services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

