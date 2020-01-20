Genaro Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $370,725.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and CoinMex. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $370,725.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.96 or 0.05352134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025992 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034053 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127322 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Huobi, Allcoin, BigONE, DigiFinex, HitBTC, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

