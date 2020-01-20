GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $92,684.00 and $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00656840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007622 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.