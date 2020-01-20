Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Trading Down 2.1%

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43, approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.

Get Founders Advantage Capital alerts:

In other Founders Advantage Capital news, Director Christopher Mark Kayat purchased 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,018,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,773,000.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.