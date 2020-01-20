Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.29 Million

Brokerages expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to post sales of $95.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.84 million. Forescout Technologies reported sales of $84.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $340.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $341.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $386.88 million, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $407.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,884.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $331,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,654. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after buying an additional 540,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

