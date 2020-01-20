FirstBlood Price Reaches $0.0682 on Top Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $7,254.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Liqui and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Livecoin, ZB.COM and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.