Fire Lotto Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $177,001.00 and $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036836 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00318437 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008339 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.