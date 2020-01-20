EXMO Coin (EXM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $171,684.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $171,684.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,836,295,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,915,946 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

