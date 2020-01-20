ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,775 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in ExlService by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 112,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,905. ExlService has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

