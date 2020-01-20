ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0512

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $299,872.00 and approximately $1,483.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.