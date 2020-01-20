Etherparty (FUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $27,596.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

