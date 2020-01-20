Elitium Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00009364 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $42,036.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

