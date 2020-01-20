ebakus Price Tops $0.0146 (EBK)

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. ebakus has a market cap of $1.34 million and $118,899.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ebakus has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. One ebakus token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ebakus Profile

ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 tokens. ebakus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ebakus is www.ebakus.com

ebakus Token Trading

ebakus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

