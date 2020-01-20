easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Main First Bank upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,449.66 ($19.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

