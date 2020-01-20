E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 6,500 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $158,665.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $84,126.42.

QTRX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 148,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanterix by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 607.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.