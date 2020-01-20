Dragon Option (DRAGON) Achieves Market Cap of $12,817.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $12,817.00 and approximately $2,599.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, ABCC and Hoo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,824,268 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, ABCC and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

