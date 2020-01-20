DOWCOIN Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $129,752.00 and approximately $649.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded 85.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00322784 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002067 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

