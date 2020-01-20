Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. 3,610,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,024. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.