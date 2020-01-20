Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/16/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

1/9/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $137.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

