Dero (DERO) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $527,196.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,203,540 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

