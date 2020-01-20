DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of XRAY opened at $59.96 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $60.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

