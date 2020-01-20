DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.97 million and $1,276.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003870 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026779 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

