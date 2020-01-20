Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $99,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,156 shares of company stock worth $15,675,538. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $15,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. 433,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

