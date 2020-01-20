Daneel Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Daneel has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. Daneel has a total market cap of $48,134.00 and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daneel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel Profile

Daneel is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Daneel is daneel.io

Buying and Selling Daneel

Daneel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daneel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

