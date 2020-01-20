CyberMiles Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, OKEx, LBank and Cobinhood. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00662606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010403 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007458 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Huobi, CoinBene, OKEx, Zebpay, Bithumb, Bibox, IDEX, Tokenomy, DragonEX, Cobinhood, LBank, IDCM and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

