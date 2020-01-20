CSFB Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.67. 82,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.25. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.01 and a 52 week high of C$27.80. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

