CrypticCoin Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $393,433.00 and $5,811.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00635705 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00124096 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

